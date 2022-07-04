Monday, 04 July 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Playwright in national award bid

A PLAY written and directed by a Henley amateur actor has been nominated for a national award.

The Devil & the Dove by Piers Burnell won the Colin Dexter Rose Bowl for “magic moment” at the Abingdon Drama Festival.

Festival adjudicator Louise Manders liked the play so much that she proposed it goes on to the National Drama Festival to be held at the Albany Theatre in Coventry later this month.

The play, which was a retelling of French author Charles Perrault’s 1697 story of Bluebeard, or La Barbe Bleu, was performed by Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society.

The “magic moment” was a picnic scene where the actors passed a record round and improvised Summertime in slow motion.

The play won the same award and best presentation as well as being runner-up in the best play category at the Henley Drama Festival earlier this year.

Mr Burnell, who lives in Henley and also starred in the play, was delighted.

“The whole cast have agreed that whether they pick up any further awards or not, they are just honoured to be invited to compete,” he said.

The other actors who appeared were Vivienne Higton-Burnell (narrator), Katie Bland, Sarai Denny, Laura Neighbour, Julie Huntington, Samantha Riley and Melle Flint. Make-up was by Marnie Spears and the lighting and sound by Hugh Legh.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33