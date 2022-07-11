Two for one offer with student stage musical

A GROUP of performing arts pupils will remind us that you should never judge a book by its cover — or a young lady by the colour of her hair — when they star in Legally Blonde — The Musical next week.

The students from the Artemis Studios’ Medusa Young Company and Artemis College in Bracknell will be performing at the Kenton Theatre in Henley, each with two separate casts alternated across four shows.

Based on the 2001 comedy movie Legally Blonde, which starred Reece Witherspoon as Elle Woods, this musical adaptation follows the character as she uses her grey matter, showcases her talents and smashes stereotypes.

Elle’s boyfriend Warner is going to Harvard Law School and wants to become a politician. He breaks up with her because he doesn’t take her seriously. Elle soon sets out to prove that just because a girl is into hair, beauty and make-up doesn’t mean she can’t also study law and perhaps solve a crime mystery here or there.

Directed by Rosie Hill, this show promises to be a fun musical packed with song and dance numbers and heart-warming moments.

The role of Elle will be played by Anoushka Tandon-Sangar, of Artemis College, and Connie Burgess, of Artemis Studios, in the two productions.

Rosie says: “We’ve got two girls playing Elle Woods. I’m not just saying this to toot our own horn but they really are exceptional. We’re very, very fortunate.”

Playing important support roles are canine companions Pablo, a cross chihuahua/Japanese chin, as Elle’s “handbag dog” Bruiser and Norman, a dachshund, as Paulette’s dog Rufus. “They’re both very little and very cute,” says Rosie.

The rest of the casts are made up of other members from both college and company.

Rosie says: “It’s wonderful being able to do live shows again. We’ve done quite a number of shows at the Kenton. Our most recent one was Matilda Jr — The Musical in February with our junior group. We did our first college show, The Addams Family, there three years ago.

“It’s such a gorgeous space and I think there’s something really important about taking young people to a space that’s got that much theatrical history and doing an incredibly modern show.”

Based at South Hill Park, Artemis Studios is a performing arts training specialist for children and young people from age four to 24, offering a range of theatre, dance and musical theatre classes.

Artemis College is a specialist sixth-form college that enables youngsters to gain vocational performing arts qualifications.

Rosie says: “Artemis Studios is about 15 years old but Artemis College is only four.

“Last year we had 100 per cent progression into creative courses or employment, which after the two years of covid was interesting.”

“Legally Blonde is the final show for our graduating cohorts so it’s super-exciting for them and to see where they’re all going to go off to.

“We’ve got two going to Urdang Academy in London, which is one of the top drama schools, and one of them is going to ArtsEd, which is an incredibly prestigious drama school, so it’s really exciting to see it all come together.

“Next year will be the first that we will have people who have graduated from their university course, so it will be exciting to see them actually getting into the big shows, fingers crossed.”

The choreography is by Charlotte Steele and Sam Spencer Lane, assisted by Grace O‘Sullivan. Musical direction is by Charlotte Steele and Sophie Spencer.

• Legally Blonde — The Musical is at the Kenton Theatre, Henley, from Thursday to Saturday, July 14 to 16 at 7.30pm and on Sunday, July 17 at 4pm. Tickets cost £18 adults, £10 concessions, £5 under-16s. The show has a running time of 120 minutes. For tickets, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk