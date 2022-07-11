Marriage troubles

ALAN AYCKBOURN’S 1975 play Bedroom Farce peeks into the lives of four married couples and three of their bedrooms.

Delia and Ernest are celebrating their wedding anniversary and have booked a restaurant.

Newlyweds Malcolm and Kate have invited friends to a housewarming party, inlcuding Nick and Jan and brittle couple Trevor and Susannah. Tensions rise and soon everyone’s behaviour is brought into question.

This comedy looks at the routines of marriage and how spouses take each other for granted, with some passive aggressive moments for good measure.

• The Sinodun Players, directed by Erica Harley, will stage Bedroom Farce at the Corn Exchange Theatre, Wallingford, from Tuesday to Saturday, July 12 to July 16 at 7.45pm. Tickets cost £12. For more information, call the box office on (01491) 825000 or visit cornexchange.org.uk