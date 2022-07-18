Perfect fare (food and comedy drama) for summer evening by river

A PRODUCTION which filled the stage during the spring season at the Mill at Sonning was about a couple who run into trouble a few days after their wedding when they discover that their honeymoon house has a body in the cellar.

The latest presentation at the ever-reliable riverside venue features another pair who, less than a week after their wedding, start to wonder if they’re actually compatible. You may end up relieved that Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park has no murder in it. But, of course, it wouldn’t.

Simon was one of the most accomplished of American playwrights and film-writers, combining realism and humour flavoured with a twist of lemony sharpness. He wouldn’t give us anything but a happy ending.

Paul Bratter (Jonny Labey) is a buttoned-up young lawyer. His wife Corie (Hannah Pauley) is more easy-going and so spontaneous that she would contemplate going barefoot in the park during a New York winter.

They’ve just enjoyed six days of honeymoon bliss in the Plaza Hotel. Now they are moving into a tiny fifth-floor apartment in a city brownstone. Paul sees only the negatives, like the leaking skylight, while Corie can always be relied on to accentuate the positive.

On the first night Paul announces that he has to prepare a case for court the next day while his bride has other ideas.

Things are complicated by Corie’s plan to find a companion for her lonely mother Ethel (Rachel Fielding).

Luckily, upstairs in the attic lives the eccentric, exotic, impoverished Victor Velasco (James Simmons), whose appetite for life is like Corie’s.

Yet while she’s manoeuvring to bring these two together her own marriage looks in danger of falling apart before it has even got into a “regular schedule”.

This new version of Barefoot in the Park, directed by Robin Herford, does justice to a light, truthful comedy.

The principals produce strong, zestful performances while Oliver Stanley has some nice moments as a telephone engineer who gets caught up in marital squabbles.

Altogether this is the right sort of fare for a fine summer’s evening by the river.

Speaking of fare, the supper menu when we went included Eton mess.

Go and try both the food and the drama at the Mill.

Philip Gooden