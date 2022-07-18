‘Nerd culture’and being resold our childhoods

IT can be fun to be part of a club, especially among fellow superfans, but what happens when it tips over into a clique, or some members start to share nefarious views? Where does nostalgia end and close-mindedness begin?

These are just some of the ideas explored in Fanboy, a new show written and performed by actor Joe Sellman-Leava.

The 33-year-old looks at some of the reasons his generation seems to be collectively reliving its childhood.

He says: “The show is about nostalgia and fandom, the fan clubs that exist around certain parts of popular culture, what some might call nerd culture.

“I’m very interested in how fandom has become so big and the way it has changed over the decades.

“There are lots of cultural references in the show but Star Wars is the big one.”

Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope was released in 1977 and became a worldwide success. The Empire Strikes Back followed in 1980 and then Return of the Jedi in 1983.

Joe was still a child when the highly-anticipated prequel The Phantom Menace came out in 1999 to mixed reviews. The film was acclaimed by some and derided by others.

“I do talk about this a lot in the show but as a kid I really loved it,” says Joe.

“I then went through a stage of kind of saying I hated it because that was what a lot of Star Wars fans said. I enjoyed laughing at things I found absurd or a bit cringey.

“Having calmed down a bit, I can appreciate what it was trying to do and see it as a flawed thing but not as terrible as some people make it out to be.”

Attack of the Clones was released in 2002 followed by Revenge of the Sith in 2005. A decade later, The Force Awakens came out with The Last Jedi two years later and The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

There are fierce debates among fans as to the best order in which to watch all nine films.

Joe says: “You had the fanbase when the original trinity came out and then the demographic changed. Some were re-released and then the prequels came out and then the sequels.

“The casting got more diverse and some fans didn’t like that, they didn’t like women being more prominent in it and that kind of thing.

“There’s a lot of positivity in the fans but there’s a lot of toxicity as well and it’s that duality that I’m really interested in. It’s the dark side and the light side...”

Fanboy is semi-autobiographical. “I play a version of myself and it’s definitely based on experience,” says Joe.

“A big part of it is our relationship with the past, and with our past self, so our younger self, or inner child. With the world often being very difficult, we retreat to that and we find solace in that. But then on a bigger scale that is often weaponised in messaging around political slogans, you know, ‘Make America great again’ and ‘Take back control’.

“Nostalgia sits in the very heart of that messaging.”

He also acknowledges the huge sums of money made from the film franchises and mountains of

merchandise.

He says: “The reboots, sequels and spin-offs, it’s all tapping into something that people remember fondly and is a cash cow.

“I’m very aware that my childhood is being repackaged and resold to me — that’s the show in a nutshell.”

While he performs alone, Joe says the show is a collaborative effort. “It’s probably the most technical show I’ve ever worked on,” he says. “There’s an old CRT monitor like a Nineties-style TV that represents the past. There’s home video footage and there’s something crazy like 400 cues in the show.

“There’s a layer of magical realism in it. I won’t spoil it as I don’t want to give anything away, but it seemed to fit that it was slightly lifted from reality in some way.”

After some refinement with a few tweaks, Fanboy will be going to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe next month.

Joe says: “The Kenton is the last show before Edinburgh so it’ll be really nice to get it in front of people and hear what they think.

“There is definitely darkness in terms of some of the questions that are asked and the themes being explored but there’s also a lot of joy in the show.

“I have a lot of fun performing it. There’s impressions, there’s jokes, and some of the tricks that we do with the video footage I think will be fun for audiences.”

And, of course, there’s a lightsaber.

• Fanboy is at the Kenton Theatre in Henley on Thursday, July 28 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10 adults, £8 concessions. For more information and to book tickets, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk