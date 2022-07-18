Roaring success

JUDITH KERR’S The Tiger Who Came to Tea is the curious tale of a little girl and her unexpected and undomesticated visitor.

A tiger turns up at the door of Sophie and her mother’s house, invites himself in for tea and he eats and drinks it all.

Judith wrote and illustrated the book more than 50 years ago and writer and director David Wood adapted it for the stage in 2008.

The Olivier Award-nominated musical play is at the Hexagon in Reading this weekend direct from the West End.

At about 55 minutes long, with no interval, the show is suitable for ages three plus. It promises magic moments, songs to sing along to and slapstick fun.

• The Tiger Who Came to Tea is at 1.30pm and 3.30pm tomorrow (Saturday) and 11am and 2pm on Sunday. For more information and to book tickets, call the box office on 0118 960 6060 or visit whatsonreading.com