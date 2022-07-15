Battle of Newbury bypass revived in witty, thought-provoking play

Camp Albion

The Watermill, Bagnor

Wednesday, July 13 until July 16

FOR those of us with long memories, Camp Albion brings back harrowing memories of “the third battle of Newbury” between environmentalists and authority during the construction of the Newbury bypass.

It is a new play brilliantly written by Danielle Pearson.

For those too young to remember the actual event, it is equally valuable as an amusing yet compelling illustration of conflict between environmentalism and capitalist aspirations.

Although the writing is extremely powerful, the play is very far from being bogged down by its subject. It is a witty, thought-provoking and extremely entertaining piece of theatre about relationships and the complex nuances of human beings, played out against the backdrop of an event that divided not only the local residents but also the whole country.

Supported from the outset by the familiar and evocative music of the era, it tells the story of university student Cassie (Hannah Brown), who strays into Camp Albion seeking information for a film project and stumbles upon protester Dylan (Joe Swift).

They discover that she plays the violin, he the guitar, and upon that basis a relationship develops that brings two widely diverse worlds together.

Kate Russell-Smith gives a superb performance as Cassie’s mother, Viv, as she struggles with the conflict between her conventional views and trying to understand her daughter’s viewpoint. It is a delicate portrayal that is both heartbreaking and very funny.

Viv visits the camp to persuade her daughter to come home, telling her: “I used to be a protester but then I gave it up.”

The poignancy of the occasion is broken up by the audience rocking with laughter at her brave attempt to drink the dubious cup of tea Cassie has made for her.

The play is a three-hander, although we are presented by this talented cast with an absolute potpourri of characters with a wide variety of personae and regional accents that are achieved with the ease of the true professional.

As Foxglove Sue, Russell-Smith gives us a real insight into the life and mind of the dedicated protester, while Swift invokes our sympathy, not only as Dylan, but also as one of the demolition team who is only doing the job to earn money to feed his family and ends up changing sides.

He pops up again as an Irish Druid who educates us in the mythical and spiritual importance of the tree as well as its scientific importance to the planet. Swift is also the musical director and arranger and the choice and performance of the Nineties music adds greatly to the enjoyment of the production.

Although we are always aware of the outcome of this particular conflict (the writer is at pains to use actual camp names, such as Camelot and real locations such as Snelsmore Common), you cannot help but be struck by the relevance of the subject matter today, most particularly in the development of HS2.

The arguments are still the same and put so cleverly and entertainingly that you thoroughly enjoy hearing them.

This play reminds us that they should never be forgotten.

It’s unmissable theatre so catch it while you can.

Mary Scriven