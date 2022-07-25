Children’s enchanting performance of traditional fairy tales outside

WHAT is it that Sting sings? “Heavy cloud but no rain”.

Pop into the weather mix a brisk breeze and those were the conditions that greeted the audience for the first night of Acorn Music Theatre Company’s The Goose Girl and Other Stories.

Performed in the production perfect surroundings of White Pond Farm, a cast of children aged eight to 18 cast a spell on the assembled watchers and led us on a journey from the orchard down the farm path to the barn, telling stories as they went.

They acted as troubadours, travelling entertainers and storytellers building on a tradition that goes right back to Homer.

The Goose Girl and Other Stories was created by the company with inspiration drawn from the Brothers Grimm, Charles Perrault and more recent work on traditional storytelling by author and folk tales expert Zoe Gilbert. Acorn took us on a variety of journeys — moral journeys, coming of age journeys, problem-solving journeys and journeys into the world of hopes and dreams.

The devising was inventive with a great mixture of traditional and up-to-date modern touches, such as the nightly Cavern Club visitations of the dancing princes and princesses (a lovely allusion here to our local Beatles links).

Also memorable was the rather gruesome chainsaw beheading of a horse. Give a young performer the opportunity to mime a grisly action such as surgery or indeed a beheading and nobody can be held responsible for often hilarious theatrical consequences.

I also loved the flying bullet sequence in the Dressmaker’s Tale.

This mixture of dark and light is a hallmark of the company, which rejoices in the traditional tales’ mix of macabre and mayhem, curious characters, anthropomorphic animals and the challenges to create everyday objects that possess magical

properties.

Acorn also cuts across all ages and provides for the performers a completely inclusive opportunity to experiment and create.

Everybody is welcomed and has an important role to play and the multirole casting is done with great imagination.

It is only in an Acorn production where you can get tiny “primary” level badass witches and then huge teenage mice working so effectively together.

Original music and innovative physical theatre techniques were evident throughout.

As always in a company of this sort, there is an element of the older hands, the “Oaks” leading the younger members with their experience but that is called

education, or arboreal encouragement, and it works brilliantly.

From the edgy costuming to the props, fabulous giant sunflowers, this was classic “Acorn”.

It was packed full of great moments, comedy-savvy geese, tiny bees and frosted forests, all accompanied by atmospheric singing and foley sound effects.

It is theatre that is bold, brave and beautiful and spreads a happiness and magic that lasts.

Catherine Saker