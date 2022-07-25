Shakespeare classic shows finding love can be complicated

FOR people who prefer their Shakespeare in small doses, youngsters just starting to study the Bard or even for aficionados, Scoot Theatre has created the ideal microclimate.

The theatre company, which has been touring cricket clubs and other sports facilities in the South East, will be performing its condensed, family-friendly production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Henley Rugby Club tomorrow (Saturday) as part of the Kenton Summer Roadshow.

In the story, a comedy exploring the meandering paths of true love, there is a complicated romantic set-up. Hermia loves Lysander and Lysander loves Hermia. However, Demetrius loves Hermia, while Helena loves Demetrius.

Everybody runs away into the woods, to find mischievous fairy Puck who is causing havoc with his magic. Meanwhile, the local cricket club is rehearsing a play, involving cricket bat sword fights.

Directed by Max Hutchinson with set design by Alana Ashley, the play has a cast of six people, who will each take on several roles. Aoibheann Biddle plays Titania/Helena/Starveling, with Darrell Brockis as Oberon/Bottom, Sally Cheng as Hermia/Snug, Miles Henderson as Lysander/Snout, Rowena Lennon as Puck/Flute and Luke Thornton as Demetrius/Quince.

On top of the multi-tasking of characters, the actors are also musicians, who will be augmenting the show through their melodies.

Director Max said: “They’re all playing so many different things — we’ve got an accordion, there’s a glockenspiel, there’s a violin, there’s a guitar, a ukulele, there’s lots of percussion, a Conn drum, there are some tin whistles, a melodica and a saxophone.”

Max highlights the way in which the music and theatre will work together. He said: “It’s quite theatrical in that you can see all the instruments on stage and when someone’s not playing a character, they’re playing an instrument.”

Max says the setting of a cricket club allows the actors to have a blank canvas. He said: “It’s an aesthetic thing more than anything — they wear cricket whites as a sort of basic costume and then they can just throw on a hat to play one character and something else to be another. It’s about having them all in something that’s neutral.”

Much like an actual cricket match, there’s room for spectators to breathe, mill about and take it in their stride. Max said: “We’re at a sports club, so people can stand at the back and go and get a pint or whatever and come back. The kids might just run away and throw a ball around for five minutes and then come back — it’s not like you have to sit and obey theatre etiquette.”

The hour-long show aims to be family-friendly. Max said: “There’s quite a clever trim of the first scene, which we do in a modern verse, and then it’s straight into the woods. It is all Shakespeare’s language but just really trimmed. The scenes are really short so it’s really fast-paced and high energy, and played with big intention, so that even if you don’t understand all the poetry, you absolutely understand the relationships and the stories.

“People sometimes come along begrudgingly and they say, ‘Oh, I don’t normally enjoy Shakespeare but I understood that’. They say, ‘Oh yes, I’ll definitely give an hour a go’.”

There is no seating provided at this outdoor event but some picnic benches may be available. Guests should bring their own low-backed chairs or rugs. Performances will continue in wet weather. There is food and drink available to buy from the clubhouse, or bring a picnic. The club opens 90 minutes in advance.

• A Midsummer Night’s Dream is at Henley Rugby Club, Dry Leas, Marlow Road, RG9 2JA on Saturday, July 23 at 2pm and 6pm. The show has a running time of 60 minutes. Tickets cost £14 adults, £10 under-16s, family price (two adults, two under-16s) £10 each. . For more information and to book tickets, call the Kenton Theatre box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk