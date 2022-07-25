Monday, 25 July 2022

Ghost show

WARGRAVE Theatre Workshop will perform Laying the Ghost for its autumn production.

Written by Simon Williams, the play stars Margot, a witty ex-actress living in a retirement home for actors.

She is celebrating her birthday and receives several visitors, leading to some unexpected consequences.

The comedy has a cast of eight and had its first reading on Thursday with auditions taking place next Tuesday and Thursday at Woodclyffe Hostel in Church Street.

Performances will take place from October 19 to 22 at the Woodclyffe Hall in High Street.

