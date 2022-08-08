Small cast delivers wonderful version of Gilbert and Sullivan classic

AHOY, me hearties! In Oliver Gray’s hilarious production of this Gilbert and Sullivan classic, a cast of six brilliantly brings to life a motley crew of pirates.

Among them is Frederic (impressively played by Philip Broomhead) and his doting but silly maid Ruth (a comical Sarah Pugh), who has mistakenly apprenticed him to the Pirate King (a swashbuckling MacKenzie Mellen).

Frederic is eagerly looking forward to freedom from his indentures but there’s a hitch: since he was born in a leap year, his 21st birthday only comes round when he is 84. Nonetheless, Mabel (saucily played by Rosie Zeidler) determinedly sets her cap at Frederic and promises to wait for him.

Mabel and her sisters are the daughters of Major General Stanley (played by Edward Simpson to comic perfection).

To protect the townspeople of Penzance from the pirates, we meet the Penzance police force, a wonderful embodiment of “plod”. Amy Lockwood, as sergeant of police, leads the deadpan performance of A Policeman’s Lot is Not a Happy One.

Improbably, all turns out well in the end because of the pirates’ love for Queen Victoria (given a fleeting appearance courtesy of musical director Richard Healey).

With just six actors, there’s a lot of doubling up of roles and quick-fire costume changes.

Lots of energy also goes into the physical comedy with slapstick, stage fighting and some very funny stage business involving fans and twirling handkerchiefs. Movement and dance (choreographed by Kim Healey) add to the jollity. The familiar numbers are delivered with great gusto, both duets and ensemble pieces. There are some strong voices among the cast and they achieve some lovely harmonies.

Pat Farmer’s colourful costumes add extra visual appeal.

This first-rate production, performed outdoors on the playing field of Rupert House School, made for a wonderful evening, especially since the weather was kind.

A happy audience was quick to show appreciation with rapturous applause.

Susan Creed