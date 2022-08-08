Modern musical version of movie

TO many people Whistle Down The Wind means the Sixties film starring a young Hayley Mills and a then relative newcomer, Alan Bates.

Not any more. The Watermill Theatre’s big summer musical is an updated version directed by Tom Jackson Greaves with new musical arrangements by Stuart Morley.

Set in a bible-belt small town in America in the Fifties, this is the story of a young girl who is grieving for her late mother and unable to communicate with her father when she discovers an escaped convict hiding in their barn whom she mistakes for Jesus.

But that is only the baseline as it is also a complex psychological tale about grief and conformity.

This could be grim but this production dances along with fabulous music and a wonderfully talented cast and is a sheer delight from first to last.

The musicianship, under the direction of Elliot Mackenzie, is exemplary and the singing first class.

Both Lydia White as Swallow and Robert Tripolino as The Man (Jesus) sang tuneful but difficult music with such superb control that they made it look easy.

Indeed, there were outstanding performances from every member of the cast with the Young Company playing the children more than holding their own.

The book, by Patricia Knop, Gale Edwards and Andrew Lloyd Webber, strives for an authentic portrayal of Fifties America, alluding to poverty and racism that could sit a little uncomfortably with modern audiences were it not for the joyous music and

dancing.

Designer Simon Kenny and lighting designer Andrew Exeter combined their talents to provide a set and lighting that greatly enhanced the atmosphere.

This new take on an old story is musical theatre at its best and well deserved the cheers and applause that it received.

• Whistle Down The Wind runs until September 10.

Mary Scriven