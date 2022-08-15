Panto in the park (and expect to be squirted)

THE Kenton Summer Roadshow is continuing with a production of Rapunzel.

Immersion Theatre, the team behind a number of in-house pantimimes over recent years, is letting its hair down with this outdoor theatre show featuring lots of audience participation, dad jokes and even a few water guns.

Writer and director James Tobias says: “Rapunzel is very much in keeping with the high-energy pantomime style.

“It’s a show for the whole family with wonderful costumes and bright colourful characters and set for the little ones but there’s comedy on all levels to keep the adults engaged as well.”

The show will be staged in Mill Meadows, near the bandstand.

James says: “It will be our first time performing in the open air in Henley so that’s very exciting for us. We’ll go ahead whatever the weather.”

There is a cast of just five with Megan Edmondson playing the title role, Steve Banks as Prince Arthur, Eloise Runnette as Gothel, Chris Curlett as Chester the Jester and Andrew Franklin as the King and various other characters.

The music has been composed by Robert Gathercole, with lyrics by James, costumes by his partner Rochelle Parry and set design by Matt Nunn.

The show is a modern take on quite a dark story and is pumped full of action and comedy or, as James puts it, “our trademark

elements”.

He says: “Expect audience participation, high-energy musical numbers and choreography and, of course, the water guns.

“Whether it’s the panto skits that we’ve incorporated into the show, the costumes or the dad jokes, it has been going down a treat with audiences.

“I know Henley’s tastes and what locals enjoy, so I’m very confident that this is going to be one of the favourites of our shows to date.” Meanwhile, Immersion is also preparing for Christmas when it will be staging Aladdin at the Kenton Theatre.

James says it is important that theatre continues despite the economic crisis that has followed the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is a really challenging time at the moment,” he says. “Although the summer tours are going well, the crisis is having an effect.

“We come out of two or three years of the pandemic and we’re like, ‘Yes, light at the end of the tunnel’ and all of a sudden, we’re in a cost of living crisis.

“We’re being tested and it’s like you can’t afford to leave the house.

“I understand that for so many people theatre may not be a priority right now but it’s so important that we continue to take the risk and carry on producing theatre — it’s an escape for so many people.

“Despite the crisis and the risk, we’re still investing in making Aladdin fantastic.

“We’ve made it local to Henley and there are heaps of references which I think audiences will very much appreciate. The jokes and the comedy are particularly strong. I’m really excited about the audience meeting our genie and Rochelle is the Spirit of the Ring, a fairy character, as she plays fairies so well.

“We’ve built a set specifically for the Kenton and it’s going to be the most visually impactful panto.

“Having done panto there multiple times, both as an actor and as a producer, I can safely say this is the most attractive-looking and spectacular one yet.

“It’s a new era for pantomime at the Kenton.”

• Immersion Theatre presents Rapunzel at Mill Meadows in Henley, on Saturday, August 27 at 2pm. The site will be open 90 minutes before the performance so people who have brought picnics can lay them out. Take your own blankets or low-backed chairs. The show is suitable for ages four and over and has a running time of 115 minutes, including a 20-minute interval. Tickets cost £14 adults, £11 concessions. For more information and to buy tickets, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk