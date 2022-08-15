Making Progress

IF you have ever been in a theatre audience and wondered what goes on behind the scenes, or fancied having a go yourself, opportunity knocks at the Progress Theatre in Reading tomorrow (Saturday).

Members of the theatre will be showcasing what they do. There will be stalls covering production management, lighting and sound design and operation, costumes and set and prop design.

A guided backstage tour will show how a play evolves from script to stage. You can also find out how to get involved with future

productions.

The theatre is situated in The Mount, off Christchurch Road, and will be open from noon to 5pm. Entry is free. For more information, visit progresstheatre.co.uk