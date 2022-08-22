Monday, 22 August 2022

Perfect nonsense

P G WODEHOUSE’S beloved characters, the amiable bachelor Bertie Wooster and his shrewd valet and constant companion Jeeves, got embroiled in many adventures to great comic effect.

Now Bertie is going solo with a one-man show, Perfect Nonsense, by David and Robert Goodale, a play adapted from Wodehouse’s 1938 novel, The Code of the Woosters at the Progress Theatre in Reading.

Bertie will reveal all about his stay at country house Totleigh Towers but he needs a little help from Jeeves and his Aunt Dahlia’s butler Seppings in order to tell the tale.

His uncle has arranged to buy a silver cow-creamer but is beaten to the purchase by Sir Watkyn Bassett, owner of Totleigh Towers.

Sir Watkyn’s niece and Bertie’s friend (and occasional fiancée) Madeline Bassett is engaged to be married to another of his friends, Gussie Fink-Nottle, but a rift has developed.

Aunt Dahlia sends Bertie to visit the country house in an attempt to retrieve the cow-creamer.

Meanwhile, someone is up to mischief and local police chief, Constable Oates, has lost his helmet... Will Bertie tie up all the loose ends?

Perfect Nonsense is at Progress Theatre, The Mount, Reading from Friday, September 2 until Saturday, September 10 at 7.45pm, with matinées on Saturday, September 3 and 10 at 2.30pm. Tickets cost £14 adults, £11 concessions. For more information and to buy tickets, visit
www.progresstheatre.co.uk

