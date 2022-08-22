Mill offer

THERE’S a chance to have dinner with friends and double your money with a special offer from the Mill at Sonning for the 2023 season, valid until the end of this month.

Anyone booking tickets for We’ll Always Have Paris, Hay Fever or summer musical Gypsy can buy four for the price of two with the code SPRING2023.

For more information, call the box office on 0118 969 8000 or visit

millatsonning.com