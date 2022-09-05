Cricket club hosts final show of Shakespeare summer tour

SHAKESPEARE’S Much Ado About Nothing will be the last show in Bear in the Air Productions’ successful summer tour at Henley Cricket Club on Sunday at 5pm, writes Natalie Aldred.

The production has toured many of the Home Counties, visiting venues including Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes, Kidmore End Cricket Club in Gallowstree Common and Oaken Grove Vineyard in Fawley.

Directed by Heather Simpkin and produced by her son, Samuel Ranger, there is a cast of six.

Ross Telfer plays Benedick and Watchman 1, Hannah Eggleton is Beatrice and Watchman 2, Charles Stobert is Don Pedro, Megan King is Hero and Borachio and Toby George-Waters is Claudio and Sexton, while Conor Cook plays Don John, Friar Francis and Dogberry.

Heather says: “The first performance we did at Oaken Grove Vineyard was outdoors but due to the epic sun this year, we performed the second time on the outdoor terrace.

“At Bletchley Park, we welcomed a really large and enthusiastic audience.

“This was made all the more special for us as my mother, Freda, a long-time resident of Fair Mile in Henley until her death in 2016, aged 93, served as a Wren at Bletchley Park during the Second World War, working on the Enigma machine.

“We are finishing our really successful tour this year at Henley Cricket Club, which is one of our favourite venues and we expect the crowd to be just as wonderful as last year, when we performed Twelfth Night.

“The club always puts on an epic barbecue and the beautiful clubhouse bar is guaranteed to be busy.”

Tickets cost from £8 to £15. Visit muchadotour.co.uk