Teeing off with a classic

AN open air production of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice will be staged at The Caversham golf club in Mapledurham on Sunday.

The Chapterhouse Theatre Company, from Lincoln, will stage the play adapted by award-winning writer Laura Turner.

Elizabeth Bennet and her sister Jane are each hoping to find true love while navigating their mother’s best intentions and interference. Enter the enigmatic Mr Darcy and a minefield of misunderstandings. Will Elizabeth put her prejudices aside to see him for what he truly is?

The club says it wants to diversify and if this event is a success, there will be more productions to come.

Refreshments will be available to buy or you can take a picnic. Doors open at 4pm and the show starts at 6pm. Please bring your own picnic blankets or low-backed seating.

Tickets cost £19.80 adults, £12.10 children aged five to 16 and NUS students, £53.50 family tickets (two adults, two children), including booking fees. To book, visit www.chapterhouse.org