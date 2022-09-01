High quality entertainment from outdoor summer pantomine

MATT NUNN’S jazzy stage set for Immersion Theatre’s Rapunzel brought a riot of colour to Mill Meadows and drew the audience straight into the land of fairy tale.

Theatregoers of all ages enjoyed this family-friendly production in the bank holiday weekend sunshine.

Rapunzel, written and directed by James Tobias, can perhaps best be described as a summer pantomime.

There’s catchy song and dance numbers (music by Robert Gathercole), corny jokes, vibrant costumes (Rochelle Parry) and plenty of audience participation.

Strong performances from all five cast members brought out the colourful characters of this engaging fairy tale. Eloise Runnette was commanding as the villain of the piece, Gothel, drawing boos and hisses from the audience.

Megan Edmondson was an exuberant Princess Rapunzel and in fine voice.

Steve Banks as awkward Prince Arthur and Chris Curlett as his minder, Chester the Jester, formed a hilarious double act.

Andrew Franklin was suitably regal as Rapunzel’s father, the wronged king. The cast delivered lots of knockabout humour with great timing and teamwork, moving the show along with enormous energy.

There were water pistol moments to delight the children and jokes funny enough to amuse the adults.

The story touches on isolation and growing up as Rapunzel, emerging from her prison tower, begins to explore what the world has to offer.

There’s a budding romance and a happy family reunion as wrongs are righted when Gothel’s wickedness is exposed.

The audience was exhorted to “Let down your hair” and we did. With this very jolly show, Immersion Theatre

gave us high quality family entertainment.

Susan Creed