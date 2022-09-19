Stars join courtroom drama

TWO local celebrities have added their support to the returning production of Mary Blandy: A Retrial at the Kenton Theatre in Henley next week.

The play is being staged by the Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society in aid of the Chiltern Centre for young adults with disabilities.

It is a retelling of Mary Blandy’s story, 270 years after she was found guilty of poisoning her father, Henley town clerk and solicitor Francis Blandy, and hanged.

Mary, 32, had added a “love potion” to her father’s tea, given to her by her suitor, Captain William Cranston.

The play aims to provide Mary with a voice posthumously, while the audience decides the verdict under modern-day laws.

Mike Rowbottom, who wrote the play, says: “We’ve asked Simon Williams, president of HAODS, to present the first night and he jumped at it. He’s very, very supportive.

“BBC Radio Berkshire presenter Bill Buckley is going to do it for us on the second night.”

The role of Mary Blandy will be played by actress Michela Evans.

Mike says: “I’m very familiar with the trial but it was a bit of a daunting task. The first act is more or less a restaging of the trial with modern lawyers and the second act is all taken from evidence which emerged afterwards, so it could never have been in the trial.”

• Mary Blandy: A Retrial is in the HAODS Studio at the Kenton Theatre on Friday, September 23 and Saturday, September 24 at 7.45pm. All tickets cost £13. For more details, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk