Energtic and musical take on Shakespeare tragedy

A NEW production of Othello promises to pack a punch with an energetic and musical cast.

Karla Marie Sweet’s adaptation of the Shakespeare tragedy will be performed at the Watermill in Bagnor.

Directed by Paul Hart and Anjali Mehra, the starring role will be played by Kalungi Ssebandeke.

Othello is a heroic black general in the Venetian Army, who has fallen in love with Desdemona. His friend and cohort, Iago, sets out to destroy him when he appoints Cassio as his chief lieutenant instead. Iago’s jealousy drives him to falsely imply that Cassio and Desdemona are having a love affair.

Kalungi has always wanted to play the charaacter. He says: “It’s one of those dream projects that I was always hoping I would get a chance to play and was always practising monologues from it. It was kind of serendipitous for me to get this opportunity.”

Of Othello, he says: “He falls in love with the daughter of a prominent duke called Brabantio but in our version, Brabantio is played by an actress and the name has been changed to Brabanzia. I fall in love with her daughter, Desdemona, who in turn falls in love with me.

“She gives me sympathy for all my troubles, which leads to a series of events culminating in my best friend, Iago, convincing me that my newly appointed lieutenant, Cassio, is cheating with my wife. So it’s jealousy, love, betrayal and friendship. This adaptation is special in that we’re using actor-musicians, so we’ve got a series of actors who play instruments from the saxophone and piano to the flute. It’s incorporating a lot of physicality and movement. The cast is also relatively young.”

The play touches on issues that are timeless.

Kalungi says: “I think the themes of identity and misinformation can be transposed into contemporary society, so audiences will enjoy just how relatable, relevant and pertinent it is today.”

• Othello is at the Watermill Theatre in Bagnor from today (Friday) until Saturday, October 15. For more information and to book tickets, call the box office on 01635 46044 or visit watermill.org.uk