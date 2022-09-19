Land Girls return with a signing performance

THEATRE director Amy Astley has combined her two passions to put on a powerful production depicting the lives of the Land Girls in the Second World War.

Lilies on the Land, which is produced by the Apollo Theatre Company, fully integrates British Sign Language for the audience.

The play charts the personal journeys of four women doing their best for the war effort, away from home comforts. They have travelled to rural areas and do the work left behind by the men going off to fight and have to adapt to their new surroundings, with mixed results.

Amy is a trainee sign language interpreter who is married to Tim Astley, artistic director of the theatre company, which he founded in 2010.

She says: “I’ve been learning British Sign Language for more than eight years and I’ve got a background in theatre, having performed myself and then worked for Tim. I really wanted to put together my two loves and create a show that was bilingual.”

Lilies on the Land was written by five female actors with the Lions part theatre company in London and is based on letters written by members of the British Women’s Land Army in the Thirties and Forties.

The play is a sometimes funny, often moving, look at the lives of this all-women support network nicknamed the Land Girls.

Amy says: “It all comes from letters and interviews, so everything in it is true. It comes from so many different women but is condensed and given to the four.”

The quartet are played by Zoë McWhinney (Margie), Phillipa Russell (Poppy), Charmaine Wombwell (Peggy) and Sarah Craig (Vera) who also play other roles too.

Amy says: “As well as the women, they play a farmer, or a person doing interviews, or a different Land Girl, or a station master. There are so many characters in it.

“Also, because our show is bilingual, we have to make sure that we’ve always got the spoken English and the British Sign Language for every line.”

This is something she is particularly proud of.

Amy says: “I’ve got a wonderful co-director called Duffy, who is a deaf theatre user. He’s in charge of any translation and anything visual.

“Then we’ve got two wonderful deaf cast members, Zoë and Pip, and they’re brilliant at translating the script and working out how you can make things visual. Our hearing actors both know BSL as well.

“There are so many wonderful deaf-led companies out there that do brilliant shows both in BSL and English, like this one, or just in BSL, and I just feel that it adds such a richness to the text.

“It’s also really nice to have a show that can be accessible to deaf audience members.”

In a further attempt to be fully inclusive, the show also caters to deaf audience members who do not use British Sign Language.

Amy explains: “There’s a screen above the stage with creative captions which are not just generic text. For example, if there’s a scene where there’s snow, the caption might have a little bit of snow on. Also they’re all in a Second World War style of writing, so everything is connected.”

The director likes the honesty of the original script.

She says: “There are some moments that are really funny, like trying to milk a cow but it also has a serious side as a lot of the women who joined the Land Army were misled.

“They saw these posters saying, ‘Go and work on the land’ and it portrayed an idyllic job, but when they got there it wasn’t, it was killing rats in the dirt.

“A lot of these poor women were abused by the men they worked for.

“The show does a lovely job of being honest about what it was like rather than pretending it was all lovely. But there are lovely moments — a lot of the women got a lot out of the experience and made lifelong friends, changed their careers and met partners.

“The show has also got some lovely songs from that time, which are always nice to hear.”

• Lilies on the Land is at the Kenton Theatre in Henley, on

Friday, September 23 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £19. For more details and to buy tickets, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk