Twins in a tangle

SHAKESPEARE’s romantic comedy Twelfth Night has been set in the Italian Riviera in the Art Deco period of the Twenties for a new adaptation by the Sinodun Players.

Two twins, one male, one female, are shipwrecked and separated. They and the people they meet become embroiled in gender-swapping deception, love affairs and revenge with romantic adventures at the sumptuous Hotel Illyria.

Keith Ralph is making his debut as director while Sinodun veteran Alex Rimes has produced the music.

Alex has tweaked a number of songs, such as O Mistress Mine, Farewell Dear Heart and Oh Robin, to ensure they are infused with a Twenties flavour.

The Sinodun Players present Twelfth Night at the Corn Exchange, Wallingford, from Wednesday, September 28 to Saturday, October 1 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £12, with a special opening night ticket offer of £9. Visit cornexchange.org.uk