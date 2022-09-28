Pantomime to lift dread of colder, darker nights

WITH the nights getting darker and fuel bills about to soar just as the colder weather arrives, there is something to cheer us up — oh, yes there is.

This year’s pantomime at Kenton Theatre in Henley is little over two months from starting its run.

The production of Aladdin by Immersion Theatre was officially launched last week.

Cast members donned their costumes for the first time and performed a snippet from the show, which will be at the New Street theatre from December 10 to 29.

Luke Haywood, who plays the title role, was joined on stage by Rochelle Parry as the Spirit of the Ring and Will Hazell as Widow Twanky.

Immersion is returning to the Kenton for the first time since its 2018 production of Dick Whittington.

Theatre manager Simon Spearing said: “We’re really excited at Immersion coming back. Their shows are really high energy and good fun. I think Aladdin is an ideal show because it’s a great adventure story and there is a lot of room for funny routines.

“After the last couple of years, I think people want to get back to enjoying Christmas and a proper pantomime is part of the festive tradition for a lot of families.”

Early ticket sales set records for a Kenton panto. Mr Spearing said: “People are familar with Immersion and the quality of their work and I think that’s making people want to secure their tickets.”

James Tobias, artistic director of Immersion, who has written the script and will direct the show, said it would be the company’s most interactive pantomime to date.

He said: “Any opportunity to reference the audience, whether it’s water guns, throwing sweets or running through the aisles... it’s basically every other page.

“Panto is so many children’s first experience of theatre and this gives them permission to go crazy and shout out.

“Over the last few years I’ve also found out that it’s many adults’ first experience as well. Loads of people come up afterwards and say, ‘I wasn’t expecting to enjoy that, but it was all right’, which is awesome.”

Mr Tobias, who made his professional debut at the Kenton in 2009 in the musical Make Believe, said: “I have a really good understanding of what Henley enjoys and how far you can push it.

“This show is also very specific to Henley. I think it’s a writer’s responsibility to tailor their script to where they are performing. We’ve referenced everything from Hotel du Vin to Waitrose.”

Mr Haywood, who has helped choreograph the show, said: “It’s a really exciting production, full of audience interaction, sharp choreography and songs people like.

“I enjoy the interaction with the audience. It’s great to build that relationship and get them involved and give them that experience.”

He appeared at the Kenton in a performance of Rapunzel in 2020 and again earlier this year in Wind in the Willows.

Mr Haywood said: “Henley is such a lovely town and I love walking round it. It’s beautiful and all the shops are so nice. I’m really excited to see what it’s like at Christmas because I’ve not been here at that time before.”