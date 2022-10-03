Director stands in for lead at last minute to save show

NO drama would be complete without a crisis and Mary Blandy — A Retrial was no exception.

Twenty-four hours before the first performance at the HAODS Studio, the lead actress was taken ill and had to withdraw.

The day was saved by Julie Huntington who swapped her director’s chair for the part and turned in a performance deserving of an award.

“It was me or nobody, so there wasn’t any choice in the matter,” said Julie.

“Fortunately, I’ve been with this play since the script was delivered in January and we had already seen it performed successfully to a sell-out audience at the Kenton Theatre, so I knew it very well.

“In fact it was that full audience which encouraged us to have another go at it and we sold out two nights again.”

It also meant that two celebrity narrators were able to go ahead with their roles at the start of the play.

Nettlebed actor Simon Williams opened the retrial on the first night and BBC Radio Berkshire presenter Bill Buckley took on the role the day after. The play took the form of a retrial of Mary, who was hanged for the murder of her father, Francis, after a 13-hour trial at Oxford in 1752.

Evidence has since emerged which cast doubt on the conviction and this time the audience, acting as a jury, was given the option of finding her guilty of manslaughter. All three performances from April and last week returned that verdict. The idea for the play came from former Henley Standard news editor Richard Reed who wanted to use it to raise money for the Chiltern Centre in Henley.

The three performances have raised more than £2,500.

Author Mike Rowbottom said the play had caused controversy and discussion. “We heard of one couple who voted different ways and the poor husband spent the night on the sofa after a huge row,” he said.

“I think that’s it now, though. As I wrote in the play, we can’t unhang Mary but we could at least lay out a mitigating case and clearly we did that because an overwhelming majority on each night was for manslaughter.”