Stylish production of Shakespeare romantic comedy set in Twenties

AUDIENCE members are welcomed to the Hotel Illyria for Keith Ralphs’s stylish production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.

Congratulations to the design team for their wonderful evocation of Twenties interiors and costumes.

The action begins with the languorous and lovesick Orsino (Dan Beauchamp) lamenting his unrequited love for a local countess.

Meanwhile, a violent storm leads to a shipwreck and we meet Evelyn Hansell, fresh and authentic as Viola, distraught and separated from her twin. Alone and in a strange land, Viola disguises herself as a dapper young man, calls herself Cesario and seeks work in Olivia’s household.

Alex Reid is stern and sophisticated as Countess Olivia, adamant in her rejection of Orsino but comically smitten with her new, young member of staff who, in turn, has eyes on Duke Orsino. So far, so complicated. Resident in Olivia’s household is her uncle Toby Belch and his coterie. Alex Watts is louche and ebullient as the drunken Toby. Will Lidbetter is delightfully affable as twittish Andrew Aguecheek.

Rebecca Cleverley plays Maria, who is more than a match for the pair of drunkards and later proves herself an able practical joker.

Len Pannett is superb as the pompous steward Malvolio, providing many comic moments throughout the performance.

Graham Watt is outstanding and original as the plain-speaking clown, Feste, bringing a wonderful singing voice to the role. The buffoonery of the comic characters adds bawdy mayhem to a tale primarily about love and chance.

A stand-out feature of this production is the music by Alex Rimes, specially composed to complement the art deco mood of the design.

After a few more scuffles, misunderstandings and the reappearance of twin Sebastian (Jack Field), Twelfth Night sweeps to a romantic ending as the play closes with three happy couples.

Well done to all cast members and crew for a real team effort, which drew loud applause from an appreciative audience.

Susan Creed