Charming story of sisters who nurse castaway violinist

IT was a case of art imitating life when the Henley Players began rehearsals for their latest production, Ladies in Lavender.

The play is about Andrea, a Polish violinist sailing to America who is washed up on beach in a Cornish fishing village and nursed back to health by two sisters.

The actor due to play the starring role was himself cast away when he was offered a role in a film which he couldn’t refuse.

“It was a nightmare because there aren’t many young, talented male actors about,” says director Wendy Huntley.

She begged for help from a friend who is a member of the Progress Theatre in Reading and it paid off.

“I said to him, ‘I’m desperate, I must get somebody who’s really good’,” says Wendy.

“He gave me a number for Dean Stephenson at Progress who came along and auditioned and was just perfect for the part.

“He’s brilliant. He played Pip in Great Expectations in Forbury Gardens not long ago and he has had really good write-ups.

“We’re lucky we’ve got him. He has fitted in beautifully.”

Ladies in Lavender was adapted for the stage from the 2004 film written and directed by Charles Dance, who had himself been inspired by one of William J Locke’s 1908 short stories.

The film was set in the Thirties and starred Judi Dench and Maggie Smith as the sisters, Ursula and Janet. In the Players’ production, the women are played by Jan Corby and Julia Ashton with Jenny Haywood as Dorcas, Mike Mungarvan as Dr Mead and Siggy Lee playing Olga Danilof.

Wendy says: “It’s a lovely story about two women living together and this young man washed up on the shore who is a wonderful violinist.

“They look after him — they get the doctor in to sort his leg that he broke on the rocks. They’re just like mother hens.

“Ursula falls deeply in love with him. She knows she’s being stupid but she can’t help it. She has never had love in her life and it’s what she’s been yearning for, for so long.

“However, there’s another young lady, Olga, a Russian with a brother who is a famous violinist and she whisks Andrea off to make his fortune in America.

“It’s very poignant and emotional in parts but we’ve also got comedy. The housekeeper has got some wonderful lines which just lift the play.”

Wendy, who has been in amateur theatre for about 40 years, wants to put her own stamp on the story.

She says: “It’s the same story but I haven’t based my characters on Judi and Maggie, I’ve let Jan and Julie put their own interpretations on it. I don’t think it’s right to try to copy somebody but as it is my interpretation, if it doesn’t go well, it’s my fault.”

She has been careful to ensure that the production is authentic.

Wendy says: “Angela, who does all our props, music and sound effects, managed to rope in a violinist. She saw him playing in Market Place and accosted him. He showed Dean how to use the violin and he actually played the music for the show.

“As Andrea is Polish, I’ve had a young lady coming along to help with the accent but she said Dean has really got it.

“I’m really proud of my cast and the way they have worked so hard to bring this lovely play together.”

Ladies in Lavender by the Henley Players is at the Kenton Theatre in Henley from Wednesday to Saturday, October 19 to 22 at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinée at 2.30pm. Tickets cost from £17. The show has a running time of approximately 140 minutes, with a 20-minute interval. For more information and to buy tickets, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk