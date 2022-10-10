Get an insight into sexuality with The Pride

The Progress Theatre is putting on a powerful play that looks at the changing attitudes to sexuality over half a century, through the prism of the intimate relationships of three people.

Alternating between 1958 and 2008, The Pride looks at a complicated set-up where in the Fifties, Philip is married to Sylvia, but in love with Oliver.

By 2008, Oliver is struggling with sex addiction. Meanwhile, Sylvia loves them both.

The debut play from Alexi Kaye Campbell, it was first performed in London in 2008, with a West End revival in 2013.

It explores and challenges ideas about intimacy, identity and being true to yourself, with a glimpse at the changing way gay men were treated, spanning an era during which homosexuality was legalised (in 1967).

Suitable for ages 15 plus, there is nudity, discriminatory language, adult themes, brief scenes of a sexual nature and assault.

The Pride is at Progress Theatre, The Mount, Reading from Monday, October 10 to Saturday, October 15, see www.progresstheatre.co.uk for more details.