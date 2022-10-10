US smash about son’s search for happiness

DESPITE being a massive Broadway hit, the award-winning musical Pippin is relatively unheard of in the UK.

Reading Operatic Society is hoping to change all that when it puts on the show at the Kenton Theatre next week.

Based on the book by Roger O Hirson and music and lyrics by Grammy-winning composer Stephen Schwartz, Pippin debuted on Broadway in 1972.

Bob Fosse choreographed the show and contributed to the libretto as well as directing his hit show Cabaret that same year.

The operatic society’s production has been put together by the creative team of Lloyd White, Mark Webb and choreographer Delun Jones.

The show takes two people from history as inspiration, King Charlemagne and his son, Pippin, who goes on a quest to find happiness and fulfilment.

Led by the mysterious players, he tries war, love and politics and has many different adventures before he faces an unexpected denouement.

Director Lloyd says: “It’s a massively well-known show in America — I think it’s still in the top 50 longest-running shows on Broadway.

“There was a huge revival of it in 2013 when they updated quite a bit of it and it was a massive hit.

“I actually went to see that version and it was absolutely stunning, so we hope to bring some of that excitement.”

Lloyd, who teaches drama to young people at the Stageworks theatre school in Henley, says the show takes the audience down several unexpected avenues.

“On the surface it tells the story of Pippin, who was the actual real-life son of King Charlemagne in medieval times. Really, it’s about one man’s search for ultimate fulfilment and through a series of little vignettes and mini-scenes, storylines and things, he tries out different things such as war and politics and home life.

“He’s aided nominally in this by a group of players but we’re never too sure of their motives and why they’re helping him.”

Pippin, who is played by Thomas Marshall, is led by the people around him. Vanessa Clayton appears as the leading player.

Lloyd says: “She’s a sort of Svengali figure that controls all the other players and leads Pippin through all these different stages.

“There’s a lot of comedy in it and some very dramatic scenes — it’s an unusual storyline told with a lot of humour, a lot of pathos and some brilliant songs and dances.

“A lot of people will go and see it for the first time and hopefully fall in love with it because the music is absolutely fantastic — it’s by Stephen Schwartz, who did Wicked, and it has got some wonderful scenes.” Thomas, who works as a pharmacist, says that he has found playing Pippin “refreshing”.

He says: “It’s very surreal but very light-hearted and at the end it climaxes quite poignantly.

“Pippin is struggling to find anything to do and all kinds of players manipulate him into believing these are the things that he wants.

“It’s a really intriguing, fantastic show that I wish more people knew about. Even the cast were only aware of one or two songs beforehand but everyone has really gravitated towards it.

“Once you get to know it, it almost becomes one of your favourites.”

• Reading Operatic Society presents Pippin at the Kenton Theatre in Henley from Wednesday to Saturday, October 12 to 15 at 7.45pm, with a Saturday matinée at 3pm. Tickets cost from £16. For more information and to buy tickets, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk