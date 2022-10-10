Lawyer’s view of Jekyll’s split personality

AN award-winning French-Canadian actress who starred in the title role in Michael Fentiman’s production of Amélie The Musical is to play something completely different at Reading Rep Theatre.

Audrey Brisson is reuniting with the director to perform a one-woman show in the premiere of Gary McNair’s adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic Gothic novella, Jekyll & Hyde.

She will be playing the part of Dr Jekyll’s lawyer, Utterson.

Audrey says: “It’s basically a horror story told around the fire in the dark corner of a pub with your whisky at night when it’s cold outside.

“There is a little bit of quirkiness, of absurdity. Hopefully, if we succeed, there will be people at the edge of their seats.”

Audrey says that using the device of one person to tell the tale provides an interesting perspective.

“The story has focused very much on Jekyll and Hyde and the relationship between the two personalities within one person whereas here it is through the eyes of Utterson,” she explains. “It’s not so much the conflict within Dr Jekyll but rather the conflict in his lawyer and friend and him seeing the demise of his friend Dr Jekyll and the guilt.”

Jekyll & Hyde kicks off the 10th anniversary of Reading Rep and all tickets will cost less than £20 to make theatre shows more accessible throughout the cost-of-living crisis.

The show is at the Reading Rep Theatre in King’s Road, Reading, from Monday, October 10 to Saturday, October 29.

For more information, visit www.readingrep.com