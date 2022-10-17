Show encourages children to eat greens

A THEATRE group is encouraging children to not only eat their greens but discover where they come from.

Topsy Turvy Theatre is coming to Henley for the first time to perform Christopher Nibble, a story about a guinea pig who enjoys eating dandelions.

The show is aimed at children aged two to seven.

Artistic director Claire Alizon Hills, who co-founded the theatre group in Castleford 12 years ago, adapted the book written and illustrated by Charlotte Middleton.

She says: “Christopher Nibble lives in Dandeville, where all the guinea pigs love eating dandelion leaves all day, every day for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“They don’t think about where their dandelions come from as they’re just always there until one day they’re not.

“The local café owner Mr Rossetti has to redesign his menu because he can’t sell dandelion dishes anymore and the only place you can buy a dandelion is on the internet.

“Then Christopher finds the last dandelion growing outside his window. Instead of eating it and having a lovely dinner, he decides to find out what dandelions need so that they can grow and he can sow the seeds.”

He sets off on an adventure, visiting the library to read about dandelions and how to look after them.

Then Farmer Bud, who has suddenly got a booming trade in cabbages due to the lack of dandlions, gets wind of Christopher Nibble’s plan…

The theatre group collaborated with the author on the show.

Claire says: “I have to say, Charlotte is very supportive. She comes and sees the plays when she’s able.”

Claire, who will be joined by fellow actor Catherine Traveller for the show, adds: “We tell stories and use puppets to help us, which is very engaging for the children. It’s very much on their level.”

She says that as well as teaching little ones about sustainable food, the show promotes a make-do-and mend ethos.

She says: “When I first adapted Christopher Nibble it was the environmental themes that really drew me to it. As a company, we have always used a lot of repurposed materials. We use lots of fabrics. We upcycled things and we’ll go to the charity shop to find things rather than making them from scratch.

“Part of our mission is to create sustainable theatre.”

The show features Makaton signs and symbols.

Afterwards, there will be an opporunity for children to meet the characters.

• Christopher Nibble is at the Kenton Theatre on Wednesday, October 26 at 2pm and runs for an hour. Tickets cost £15 adults, £13 under-16s. For more information and to buy tickets, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk