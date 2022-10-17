Imagined life of Bronte

A BRACE of biopics (one real, the other imagined) arrive at the Henley Regal Picturehouse this week.

Emily is writer/director Frances O’Connor’s take on how Emily Brontë’s real life, about which little is known, might have led her to write her only novel Wuthering Heights, which so shocked contemporary audiences when it was published in 1847.

Part of the shock was how such a raw piece of literature, detailing the doomed love between Cathy and the tortured Heathcliff, could have been written by a woman at a time when gender roles and expectations were particularly rigid.

Starring Emma Mackey in the title role, the film portrays Emily as a misfit who resented the favouritism shown by her father, played by Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar, towards her sister Charlotte and brother Branwell.

Shot in and around Bradford and the West Yorkshire moors, it recreates domestic life at Haworth Parsonage and includes an imagined love affair with Weightman (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), the curate who came to lodge with the Brontes.

It has a running time of two hours, 10 minutes.

Hopper: An American Love Story is a 90-minute documentary about Edward Hopper, regarded as one of America’s most influential artists.

Best known for his atmospheric 1942 painting Nighthawks, Hopper found fame after years of struggle as a commercial illustrator and was much influenced by his wife and fellow artist Josephine Nivison, with whom he shared a turbulent 43-year marriage.

Calling on expert interviewees and the Hoppers’ diaries, the film has been released to coincide with a major exhibition of his work in New York.