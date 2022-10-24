Reworked Agatha Christie classic does justice to author and novel

ALMOST half a century after her death, Agatha Christie is more successful than ever.

Glossy all-star films, new television productions and theatre revivals play out against the backdrop of two billion books published in just about every language around the globe.

The challenge for a stage adapter is to find a different way of doing things, to put a fresh spin on the trusted formula.

Rachel Wagstaff very skilfully dramatises The Mirror Crack’d so that character, murder(s) and motive all emerge with clarity and conviction.

The original novel is a latish Miss Marple set in the Sixties so there are some slightly grouchy comments about supermarkets and other aspects of “the modern world” which you suspect reflect Christie’s prejudices as much as those of her characters.

Miss Marple (Susie Blake) is laid up with a twisted ankle in her house in St Mary Mead so has to rely on Chief Inspector Craddock (Oliver Boot) to bring her details of a local murder.

The victim is Heather Lee (Jules Melvin) who has drunk poison at a party thrown by glamorous new arrival to the village, the US film star Marina Gregg (Sophie Ward), poised for a comeback after a mysterious breakdown. But was the poisoned glass intended for Heather or, as it seems, Marina?

This being Christie, there’s no shortage of suspects, from her husband to her secretary to her butler (yes, a butler) to a rival film star.

There’s more murder and attempted murder before Miss Marple — hobbling around on crutches and older than anyone else on stage — cracks the case.

Craddock acknowledges her brilliance even though they’ve had a tetchy relationship up to now.

“You’re a spinster, not a detective,” he tells her at one point — to the audible disapproval of the capacity audience.

Wagstaff has given Miss Marple a poignant bit of backstory and also fleshed out the lives and feelings of some of the other characters in a way that probably wouldn’t have occurred to Christie. Director Philip Franks ingeniously choreographs the action so that, for example, the crucial poisoning moment is played out several times from various angles and with slightly altered language and gestures, all reflecting the differing memories of the witnesses.

The motive for the first murder is unusual and has a tragic aspect.

Miss Marple’s empathy and prying uncover the truth not because she is especially clever but because, as she says, “I know what people are like.”

Like a lot of Agatha Christie, The Mirror Crack’d is not quite as cosy as her reputation suggests and this reboot does both author and novel justice.

Philip Gooden