Refreshing and entertaining portrayal of man’s search for perfect life

THE age-old tale of a man’s search for himself is presented in a new and refreshing way in Pippin.

The Stephen Schwartz musical was originally written 1972 but has been updated through the modern wardrobe worn by the cast. The choreography was classic Bob Fosse, satisfyingly sharp.

As I took my seat, the empty stage was lit up in purple hues. Medieval stone arches had been placed round the sides of the set and an elevated throne loomed over the stage.

While the orchestra snuggled underneath the stage warmed up, chatter filled the seats as audience members said hello to one another.

Suddenly, smoke filled the stage and everything turned blue. The cast appeared on the stage, organised on the stairs in a form reminiscent of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody video.

A figure in a black waistcoat and shorts emerged, the Leading Player. Vanessa Parfitt embodied the role of the “medieval-esque” cabaret performer perfectly. She was sassy, at times sardonic, and her exaggerated facial expressions and fast-paced dance moves meant I couldn’t take my eyes off her.

She brings on Pippin (Thomas Marshall), who is supposedly an audience member randomly plucked from the crowd. His extraordinary vocal range filled the stage with song as he erupted into Corner of The Sky, the song expressing his search for fulfilment.

Each character was cast perfectly, from the bumbling Charles, Pippin’s father, to Lewis, Pippin’s stepbrother, who is as in love with himself as his mother, Fastrada, is with him.

Dan Edwards was excellently arrogant as Lewis and played off his slippery wig well.

Fastrada was hilariously cunning, pretending to be the innocent and devoted housewife while plotting against her husband. I loved the musical sequences that accompanied her movements.

At first Pippin seeks purpose in war, fighting the Visigoths, before the severed limbs flung on stage during a bizarre dance sequence remind him that glory is not all it’s cracked up to be.

He then looks for “simple joys”, finding them in a pastoral scene which brought to mind the “summer of love”. Hippies chatted and smiled while Pippin’s grandmother sang to him about the pleasures of seizing the moment. It was clear the cast were enjoying themselves just as much as the audience, who readily participated in the song No Time At All as actors held up the lyrics onstage.

The sex scenes moved from the fields to the dungeons as Pippin finds himself overwhelmed and, once again, lost.

He then gets involved in the peasant revolution, which comes to a bloody end as the curtain closes.

The second act took on a darker and more poignant turn as Pippin discovers the difficulties of being king and comes to terms with his father’s death in a surreal way.

The arrival of the widow Catherine, who is determined to ‘“fix” Pippin, leads to more songs in which he makes his contempt for gardening very clear.

After some witty sex scenes and moving moments from the adorable and brilliant Imogen Read, who plays Catherine’s daughter Cleo, Pippin gives up theatrics and chooses the simple life, against the Leading Player’s wishes.

Although it is a simple story, the music, choreography, songs and farcical characters made it a refreshing and unforgettable night.

Pippin may have chosen a life without colour but the show is hardly bland and the applause at the end proved that.

Lily Shanagher