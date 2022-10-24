Modern take on Shakespeare tragedy is perfect introduction to Bard

THIS remarkable adaptation of Shakespeare’s Othello by Karla Marie Sweet throws a contemporary light on the familiar tragic themes of jealousy and racism.

With a female Iago (Sophie Stone), who is both sinister and threatening, it is a fast-paced and edge-of-your-seat production directed by Anjali Mehra and Paul Hart.

The play is punctuated by contemporary music from the likes of Emeli Sandé and Billie Eilish which sits comfortably with Shakespeare’s text. Indeed, the duet between Desdemona (Molly Chesworth) and Emilia (Chioma Uma) in the bedroom scene is one of the highlights of the show. Mehra’s expert touch is apparent in the beautifully judged and executed dance scenes. A brilliant set by Ceci Calf consists of a revolving cube that doubles not only as the fateful bedroom but also an office, a boxing ring, battlefield and all points between.

Atmospheric lighting by Ali Hunter ensures that you are completely immersed in the action as it hurtles along to its tragic conclusion.

Certainly Iago’s evil is evident but you have to probe a little more deeply to uncover Othello’s emotional vulnerability from Kalungi Ssebandeke’s vigorous performance.

The contrast of Chesworth’s sensitively drawn Desdemona was poignant and Yazdan Quafori’s likeable Cassio also drew our sympathy.

There could be no better introduction to Shakespeare’s tragedies than this excellent production and for those who have always loved the Bard, it triumphantly propels him into the 21st century with a fanfare.

Mary Scriven