The vulnerable boy and a talking fox

A YOUNG director is using the HAODS Studio, behind the Kenton Theatre, to illustrate a story of teen romance that takes place across cultural borders.

Jake Turnell Willett, 25, from Caversham, is directing what he believes to be the first amateur performance in the UK of First Love is the Revolution with the Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society.

Written by Australian screenwriter Rita Kalnejais, the play looks at nature versus nurture and has elements of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, mixing the comic and tragic.

It tells the story of an unusual relationship between a vulnerable

14-year-old boy called Basti and a female who is, well, a fox.

The boy, played by Matthew Turner, is trying to look after his sick mother by making her a fur coat and sets out to trap a fox.

When he attempts to catch Rdeca the fox (Karmella Czwordon), he is startled to find that he understands her when she speaks.

The pair soon discover that they have many emotions, concepts and complex feelings in common.

The play also features a mole, dog, cat and some chickens.

Alex Staunton plays Simon/Gregory Mole/Rovis, Jenny Sakal is Cochineal/

Colourpatch, Zoe Gibson plays Gustina/Gemma/

Quentin and Nathan Bristow appears as Thoreau/Bailey Chicken.

Jake says: “The way we’ve staged the play isn’t as you would typically consume theatre. The audience sit either side of the stage, which is in the middle.

“There are different areas for different parts of the world and it provides a great opportunity to be creative. You’ve got the fox’s den at one end of the studio and the apartment that Basti and his dad live in at the opposite end of the studio, with a walkway in-between. The symbolism of the two worlds, how far apart they are and lot of the action with Basti and Rdeca happens in the middle as they sort of cross over.

“I saw the play at drama school and was quite shocked. But it’s written so brilliantly and so naturally that you have this real interest in the characters and it doesn’t necessarily matter that one’s a fox and one’s a human.”

When the play was first performed in the UK in Soho seven years ago, Time Out said the animals “talk, walk and dress like humans with their own quirky mannerisms and tics (and it’s frighteningly accurate)”.

Jake, who directed the society’s production of Shrek in November, calls his cast “amazing”.

“They have all either done professional training or are about to, so it makes my job really easy and they just crack on,” he says. “They’re the ones that will really carry it.”

• Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society presents First Love is the Revolution at the HAODS Studio from Thursday to Saturday, October 27 to 29 at 7.45pm. Tickets cost £13. For more information and to buy tickets, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk