Dark, gripping drama

GARY MCNAIR’S adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s novella takes the shape of an ambitious one-woman show.

Audrey Brisson is extraordinarily compelling as lawyer Utterson puzzling the strange mystery of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

The design team has worked in tones of grey to signal the gothic mood of Stevenson’s original tale.

A stark stage set — a square platform delineated by a glowing edge of light — encourages focus on the play’s single narrator, alone and facing the audience.

Brisson’s neutral costume allows her to be seen almost as a bystander, telling a story which exposes how contradictory impulses can co-exist within the human spirit.

She commands the audience from the outset, weaving other characters into her narrative, portraying each one through subtle changes of posture, demeanour or voice.

She doesn’t put a foot wrong, prowling around the acting space with intense concentration. Her superb movement skills are matched by the clarity of her delivery.

The mood is dark. There is talk of demons, evil and fathomless horror. Brisson creates edge-of-the-seat tension, undercut by comic asides that seem edgy, almost incongruous, in a play of such macabre content.

Brisson steers the piece towards its terrifying climax. It’s gripping, unsettling and well worth seeing.

Susan Creed