Legend reworked

A NEW family friendly production of Michael Morpurgo’s take on the legend of King Arthur will be performed at the Watermill in Bagnor.

The Sleeping Sword has been adapted from the author’s book by Tatty

Hennessy.

In the story, young explorer Ben Bundle likes having lots of adventures on the magical island of Bryher with his friends.

When an accident leaves “Bun” blind, he fears his life is ruined but then he discovers an ancient sword. He is swept into Arthurian legend and discovers a world of magic, mystery, triumph and disaster, setting him on a voyage of self-discovery.

The production has been created in collaboration with a visually-impaired dramaturg Amy Bethan Evans, to ensure it remains accessible and relatable.

She says: “We have worked on making Bun’s journey one towards acceptance of himself as a blind person and I don’t think you can do that without the input of a visually impaired artist.”

The play features creative captioning by Douglas Baker and integrated audio descriptions by Sam Brewer.

• The Sleeping Sword is at the Watermill, Bagnor, from Thursday, October 27 to Saturday, November 5. Tickets cost from £10. For more information, call the box office on 01635 46044 or visit watermill.org.uk