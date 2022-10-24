NOW in its 16th year, the Progress Theatre’s WriteFest offers an assortment of six short plays, all written by local authors.

The evening event will showcase Airborne by David Salisbury, Albatross by David Pearson, An Angel with One Wing by Paul Gallantry, Heart of Lightness by Robert Kibble, How Gentle is the Rain by Phillip Mannion (warning: contains a scene of sexual assault) and Missing by D J Wilson.

• WriteFest takes place at Progress Theatre, Reading, from Wednesday to Saturday, November 2 to 5 at 7.45pm. Tickets cost £14, concessions £11. For more information, visit

