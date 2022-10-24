Dr Who teams up with his enemy as Sherlock

AN actor who starred as Doctor Who has been reunited with his nemesis — but this time they are on the same side.

Colin Baker, who played the sixth doctor in the TV series in the mid-Eighties, is taking on the mantle of Sherlock Holmes in a new adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Hound of the Baskervilles.

His assistant, Dr Watson, is played by Terry Molloy, who portrayed the alien supervillain Davros, creator of the Doctor’s enemies, the Daleks.

The two actors will be joined by Dee Sadler, who has appeared in The Bill, Peak Practice, Casualty and All Creatures Great and Small, as Dr Mortimer in the play, which comes to the Kenton Theatre in Henley next weekend.

The show will be staged as if it were a radio broadcast, with the actors and the sound engineer together in the studio at their microphones.

The story take takes Holmes and Watson from Baker Street to Dartmoor to investigate a tale with a supernatural slant and an ancient family curse.

Sir Charles Baskerville, the most recent incumbent of Devonian mansion Baskerville Hall, has met an untimely death and his friend Dr Mortimer calls on the detectives to investigate.

She explains to them the mysterious legend of the creatures said to be out roaming the moors.

Colin, who lives in Buckinghamshire, says: “I’m quite looking forward to it actually and working with an old chum Terry. I did panto with him in Norwich about 10 years ago.

“He is perfect casting for Dr Watson because he looks like he could be a Dr Watson. Whether I am perfect casting visually for Sherlock Holmes, I’ll let other people decide.”

Colin has loved Conan Doyle’s detective series since he was a boy.

He recalls: “I was given the complete Sherlock Holmes books as a prize at school. That was my first introduction and I loved those books.

“Holmes is a character that I’ve always loved but never thought I would play because I’m not kind of aquiline and slim and lithe and all the things that he is supposed to be, but the joy of audio is that as long as you sound right, you can play anything.

“I am really looking forward to it because he’s such a great character to play and hopefully my voice will work for him.”

While there will be a few visual elements, Colin says the sounds will be evocative: “If you shut your eyes, you’ll be hearing the howling gales on Dartmoor and the baying of the hound.”

Colin, who also voiced Doctor Who for more than 200 audio plays, adds: “Some of my best experiences of drama have been listening to radio plays as I’m driving somewhere. When I get there, there’s another 10 minutes of the play, so I sit in the car park to listen to the end. When they say, ‘That’s the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen’, as you do on telly, half the audience will be going, ‘No, she’s not all that, my mum’s better looking than that’ whereas on radio, you’re supplying the image.

“It’s in the listener’s head, they’re all imagining something different, and that’s the joy of radio for me.”

Colin is particularly looking forward to meeting the sound man for this production — to see what he eats!

He laughs: “I’ll tell you about sound guys — they’re always the first in the queue for lunch.

“I remember once, when we were filming Doctor Who, there was a sound guy who always got in the queue before we did.

“There were always a few things like a little bit of smoked salmon and he’d get them all, so no one else could have it.

“We were all overjoyed one day when he fell into a pit on the way to lunch. It was one that we’d dug for a special effect and he was running so fast he slipped and fell into it — schadenfreude.”

Colin has always been fairly outspoken and had a column in the Bucks Free Press for almost 20 years until 2016 where he aired his

opinions.

He says: “It all started when I wrote a letter to the paper, saying, ‘I’m cross about this, this and this’ and they said, ‘Do you want to write a column?’

“I never, ever once thought, ‘What shall I write about this week?’ There was always something — I got three books out of it.

“There were some people, who funnily enough didn’t use their own name but called themselves ‘Annoyed of High Wycombe’ who’d say, ‘Oh, he’s probably earning thousands for this’ and ‘Who cares what some old actor thinks?’

“Fifty quid a week I got for doing that, which for the local paper is a sizeable chunk of their budget.”

Colin says he always has time for his fans and he and Terry bump into each other at Doctor Who conventions around the world.

He says: “We’re privileged, aren’t we? Most other jobs, I don’t know, you do a bit of gardening for somebody and 20 years later they don’t say, ‘Ah, that gardening you did for me 20 years ago is wonderful, thank you very much, could I have your autograph?’

“Whereas actors, you know, we’re workmen like anybody else, we do our job and we move on but people remember and apparently care.

“I get very cross with actors who get irritated by people asking for autographs in a profession where something you did all that time ago is still being celebrated — gosh, we’re lucky.”

Colin is glad to be coming to Henley. “I do love the Kenton, it’s a sweet little theatre,” he says.

“I’ve got some friends who are members of the Henley Players and I see them in shows and they’re very good.

“When my oldest daughter was little, she went to school in Henley for a couple of years. My wife was going to pick her up when the regatta was on.

“She parked and was walking beside the river when a Rolls-Royce pulled up. A lady dressed to the nines, who was going to the regatta, stepped out, turned back the car and said to somebody, ‘My goodness, I didn’t realise Henley was on the river’.”

The play is directed by Martin Parsons, Sadler’s husband.

• The Hound of the Baskervilles is at the Kenton Theatre on Saturday, October 29 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets cost £24 adults, £22 concessions. The show has a running time of two hours and five minutes with a 20-minute interval. For more information and to buy tickets, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk