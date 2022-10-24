Monday, 24 October 2022

24 October 2022

Hall needs more use

A WORKING group is being set up to bring new activities to Woodclyffe Hall, Wargrave. 

Parish councillor Graham Howe said: “I’m looking to reinvigorate activities at Woodclyffe Hall.

“We could see a whole lot more there, from comedy nights to ‘A night with…’ There is a plethora of things that could do a lot for village life, the community and trade.”

Anyone interested in joining the group should email Cllr Howe at graham.howe
@wokingham.gov.uk

24 October 2022

