Hall needs more use

Light party
A LIGHT party for three- to 11-year-olds will be ... [more]
Monday, 24 October 2022
A WORKING group is being set up to bring new activities to Woodclyffe Hall, Wargrave.
Parish councillor Graham Howe said: “I’m looking to reinvigorate activities at Woodclyffe Hall.
“We could see a whole lot more there, from comedy nights to ‘A night with…’ There is a plethora of things that could do a lot for village life, the community and trade.”
Anyone interested in joining the group should email Cllr Howe at graham.howe
@wokingham.gov.uk
24 October 2022
More News:
TRADERS in Wargrave are unhappy at plans to at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say