Hall needs more use

A WORKING group is being set up to bring new activities to Woodclyffe Hall, Wargrave.

Parish councillor Graham Howe said: “I’m looking to reinvigorate activities at Woodclyffe Hall.

“We could see a whole lot more there, from comedy nights to ‘A night with…’ There is a plethora of things that could do a lot for village life, the community and trade.”

Anyone interested in joining the group should email Cllr Howe at graham.howe

@wokingham.gov.uk