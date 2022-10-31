Parisian love story

THE Mill at Sonning theatre has announced the actors who will star in its winter warmer show.

We’ll Always Have Paris will run from Thursday, January 19 to Saturday, March 11.

Written by Jill Hyem, who wrote episodes of Tenko, Howard’s Way and The House of Elliot, the play looks at friendship and loyalty, love and romance and the wisdom that comes with growing older.

Three women of a certain age are drawn to Paris. One has just retired, one is recently widowed and the third is newly divorced. A Parisian actor-turned-handyman and a fierce landlady keep things lively.

The cast includes Debbie Arnold, Basienka Blake, Elizabeth Elvin, Richard Keep and Natalie Ogle.