When justice was lost in post, ruining lives

THEY are the hub of the community, working long hours to provide a vital service.

But for two decades, Britain’s sub-postmasters found themselves facing ruin after the roll-out of a new IT system.

The Post Office scandal is a miscarriage of justice that took place amid cover-ups, denials and suspicion at the highest level.

More than 700 sub-postmasters who were using the Horizon computer accounting system, installed and run by Fujitsu, began experiencing financial discrepancies.

When they questioned Horizon, the Post Office insisted it was infallible and free of any bugs and glitches, despite the fact that it had been reconfigured out of a failed attempt to create a swipe card IT system for receiving pensions and benefits.

The sub-postmasters had their livelihoods, reputations and lives destroyed when they were either wrongfully convicted of false accounting or made penniless.

Journalist Nick Wallis is determined to help spread the word about what happened and his show, Post Office Scandal: the Inside Story, is coming to the Kenton Theatre in Henley next month.

Nick says: “The story was broken by Rebecca Thompson for Computer Weekly in 2009 but what happened to me was that the most egregious case dropped into my lap.

“This poor woman called Seema Misra had been jailed for theft while pregnant on the basis of this dodgy IT evidence. Her husband Davinder alerted me to their situation and so I told their story.”

Seema, who had run the sub-post office in Byfleet, Surrey, since 2005, was sentenced to 15 months in jail in 2010 after being wrongly convicted of taking money from the tills. She spent four months inside.

Nick says: “She was released early on licence because they were worried for her health and the baby’s health.”

The couple’s reputations were destroyed yet they were not alone. Nick says: “By the time I was petitioning the BBC to do something, Rebecca’s investigation was already in the public domain and the Justice for Sub-Postmasters Alliance was up and running.

“Obviously, you might be suspicious of one person with a sob story to tell but when you’ve already got a published article and a campaign group it helps.

“More than 700 people were falsely convicted, which is horrendous — the scale of it beggars belief. Each one of those represents a human tragedy.”

Nick says that the show is “engaging and cathartic”, explaining: “I use specific examples of individuals where it’s relevant and I talk about the cover-up and all the people involved who, frankly, have questions to answer.”

Nick will be joined on stage by Pam Stubbs, former sub-postmaster of Barkham, near Wokingham.

“Pam was a witness in the High Court case and has a chapter to herself in my book,” says Nick.

“She is a wonderful woman. I know she will bring another dimension to the evening, which will leave the audience scratching their heads that such a well-loved institution can treat people so badly.”

When the Horizon system was installed at Barkham in 2000, Pam immediately faced a £1,000 shortfall and contacted the Post Office, which insisted that Horizon was not at fault, so she absorbed the loss.

Years went by with no discrepancies and in 2009, she decided to renovate. The Post Office agreed to install a portable cabin and engineers moved the Horizon terminal.

From then on, cash sum transactions would go “missing” from the system. That December, it was a chilly winter, so Pam more or less shut up shop over the festive period and went to her daughter’s wedding.

When she re-opened on January 6, there was a cash discrepancy of more than £9,000. At the end of the month, she was £26,000 down.

Pam had a Horizon printed receipt to show that she had returned exactly £26,000 to the Post Office cash centre but there was no record of this transaction at the Horizon back-end.

Pam, who had urgently contacted both the Post Office and her manager, sat with auditors for a day on two occasions. They watched her every single time she pressed a button on the Horizon computer terminal.

The first daily round-up showed a £190 discrepancy, the second a £386.86 negative figure which was meticulously double-checked. Each time, these were chalked up as just “an error”.

Eventually, despite retaining a suitcase-full of receipts and repeatedly trying to alert her bosses, Pam was suspended on the basis of a £28,000 cash shortfall.

In 2019, Nick collaborated on a Private Eye special report with Richard Brooks.

They wrote: “Sub-postmasters with inexplicable shortfalls were plunged into immediate crisis... At a time of huge stress, the sub-postmasters’ legitimate options were to either accept the shortfall, making it their personal liability, or to refuse to sign off the accounts as correct.”

Nick, who also covered the story in an episode of Panorama and a

10-part series for BBC Radio 4, says: “The first convictions were quashed in 2020 but the big set piece in the Court of Appeal was in April 2021.

“It’s an absolute mess and it will unravel for years. There are huge failings in corporate governance at the Post Office, huge failings within the government and Civil Service, which oversees the Post Office, and huge failings within the criminal justice system.

“No one has been held to account for what happened. The statutory inquiry cranks up and it’s going to be running when I come to Henley, so I can get people up to speed.

“Tony Collins, the journalist who commissioned Rebecca to do that first investigation, has just put out a blog post on how no one understands IT well enough to realise how dangerous it can be.

“He wrote that something like this is almost bound to happen again because, as a society and in the way that we set up our organisational structures, we do not seem to be capable of learning lessons from each disaster and we just blithely go on.”

Nick, who is a trustee of the charity Horizon Scandal Fund, adds: “All these people are geographically isolated by the very nature of the job that they did.

“One memory that stays with me is when I did this talk in Liverpool. It was a very small audience but four sub-postmasters had turned up.

“At the end of it, one woman was absolutely distraught and enraged by everything that she’d heard. She said, ‘What can we do?’ and one of the sub-postmasters just turned round to her and said, ‘Tell everyone, tell as many people as possible’.”

• Nick Wallis presents Post Office Scandal: the Inside Story at the Kenton Theatre on Thursday, November 10 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £14 adults, £12 concessions. For more information and to buy tickets, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk