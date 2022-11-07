Sound decision to cast this experienced trio in famous Sherlock story

DEATH, a curse that stretches over the generations, gothic darkness, a keening wind and the legend of a huge demonic hound while among the dense swirling fog there are massive paw prints in the Dartmoor mud.

Yes, it can only be The Hound of the Baskervilles.

To commemorate the 120th anniversary of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous story, the Crime and Comedy Theatre Company brought its adaptation to the Kenton.

Set as a radio play on stage, this put the emphasis entirely on the delivery of the dialogue and sound effects (stand by for much large beast howling) and deftly avoided complex set changes between Baker Street and the tors of Dartmoor.

The theatre itself, with its own history stretching back to the early 1800s, felt like the perfect period milieu for a drama written in 1902. The long-faded tassel curtains and plasterwork reliefs could have been straight from Baskerville Hall.

The main cast were all seasoned professionals at the top of their game with Colin Baker of Dr Who fame as Sherlock Holmes, Terry Molloy, who completed 40 years on The Archers, as Dr Watson and Dee Sadler, who has many film and TV credits to her name, from Casualty to No Place Like Home.

Seconds after Terry started speaking, you knew you were in for a real treat.

His background in radio meant his voice was everything, his intonation and timbre like the vocal equivalent of a perfectly aged mature whisky.

You could savour every word and phrase as they were delivered with meticulous precision, his sheer experience of the craft making it all look — and sound — so easy, like second nature. This was smart casting as the plot dictates Dr Watson carries large swathes of the dialogue.

Colin and Dee were also excellent, each covering multiple characters, the script delivery by the small troupe being much greater than the sum of its parts.

This was a masterclass in razor-sharp interplay courtesy of their decades of thespian wisdom.

The production was honed and polished by artistic director Martin Parsons, another super-safe pair of hands.

There was visual entertainment too as some sound effects were generated live on stage. It was fun to see how the sounds of horses trotting (trusty coconuts) and the crunching of boots on gravel are made. My favourite was the Heath Robinson gossamer tombola, which when turned produced the wailing wind of the moor.

By chance I sat next to Colin’s daughter Rose who had come to see her dad as a surprise, so after the show I managed to catch up with the actor backstage.

He warmly confided that after a break of nearly five years, it was great to be back in front of a live audience and relish the sheer focus of having to get it right first time. Judging by the thunderous applause, the audience wholeheartedly agreed.

Damien D’Souza