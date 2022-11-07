Delightful tale of Arthurian legend suitable for all ages

THE imagination of a child is a marvellous place and one in which children’s writer Michael Morpurgo is completely at ease.

An adaptation by Tatty Hennessy of his delightful tale of Arthurian legend, The Sleeping Sword, is currently charming audiences at the Watermill.

It tells the story of Bun (Aarian Mehrabani) and his best friend Anna (Tika Mu’tamir), who live in what they feel is the best place in the world, Bryher island.

Bun is obsessed by his favourite book and is happy to stay in his room reading until he suffers a life-changing accident that robs him of his sight and sends him on an amazing journey of self-discovery.

Mu’tamir and Mehrabani give outstanding performances as the two 10-year-olds, most ably supported by Kirsty Ferriggi as Viv (and several other crucial characters, including King Arthur).

The action, under the direction of Lucy Jane Atkinson, is gripping and energetic.

The whole emphasis of the play is accessibility by those with visual impairment through their other senses and sound designer Xavier Velastin has embraced his brief with skill and imagination, the cast creating sound effects in full sight of the audience.

Once Anna has given Bun his treasured book as an audiobook (voiced by Daniel Ryan) his world, which had crashed down upon him to the extent that he contemplated suicide, opens up in a most uplifting way.

We travel with him through his journey as, spurred on by Anna, he faces up to the evil Morgana, returns Excalibur to King Arthur and eventually regains his self-confidence and is able to face the future undaunted.

Multisensory being the watchword, audiences are also given the benefit of surtitles on the back wall of the simple but very effective set designed by Louise Worrall.

The words are amusingly adorned by images relating to the action, such as footsteps or even the readings from a hospital monitor thanks to the imaginative skill of creative captions designer Douglas Baker.

This is a delightful new play that will appeal to all ages, although the advisory lower age limit is 10 years. It will be a treat for those schools lucky enough to be on the itinerary of the tour that follows this production.

The Sleeping Sword runs until tomorrow (Saturday). For tickets, call 01635 46044 or visit www.watermill.org.uk

Mary Scriven