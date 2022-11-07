Psychology and comedy from showman

AS the nephew of Debbie McGee and the late Paul Daniels, James Phelan has magic in his DNA.

His one-man show is a hybrid of tricks and stand-up comedy. It’s full of surprises, with great audience appeal and plenty of laughs.

There was a buzz of expectation in the auditorium before Phelan made his appearance.

His patter is fast-paced and good-humoured. He is affable and easy to relate to, charming numerous willing volunteers from the audience to join him on stage.

Indeed, these participants become stars of the show alongside the magician. There’s a nod to traditional conjuring shows in the use of card tricks and sleight of hand but otherwise Phelan’s methods are far more unfathomable, drawing on mind-reading and hypnosis. As audience members found their feet seemingly stuck to the floor or “forgot” how to read, it was intriguing to reflect on how an individual’s established skills can be disrupted by mind games with the subconscious.

Overall, the mood is less abracadabra and more steely psychology, with mischief and jokes.

Phelan is a polished showman and raconteur and he moves the evening along seamlessly.

However, banter aside, it’s evident that he puts in plenty of technical practice for his riskier stunts, which require considerable bravado.

The evening sped by, with strong audience engagement and sheer bafflement at the mind-boggling tricks on display.

This was an unforgettable evening that we can’t stop talking about.

Susan Creed