Monday, 07 November 2022

07 November 2022

Festive show

TICKETS are now on sale for A Christmas Carol at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave.

There will be two performances on Saturday, November 26 at 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

The show is recommended for ages seven and over. Tickets cost from £4 to £7. To book, email acc@
pursuitnha.com

07 November 2022

