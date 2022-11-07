Festive show

Ann Jollye, tennis player, artist and carpenter (1937-2022)
ANN JOLLYE, one of the best-known residents of ... [more]
Monday, 07 November 2022
TICKETS are now on sale for A Christmas Carol at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave.
There will be two performances on Saturday, November 26 at 4.30pm and 7.30pm.
The show is recommended for ages seven and over. Tickets cost from £4 to £7. To book, email acc@
pursuitnha.com
07 November 2022
More News:
ANN JOLLYE, one of the best-known residents of ... [more]
A FUNDRAISER is to be held for an animal ... [more]
POLL: Have your say