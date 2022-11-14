The kids are alright

STAGEWORKS has not missed a show in the 22 years it has been going.

The performing arts school for children aged three to 16 was founded in Henley by Emma-Jane Taylor.

It now puts on two shows a year, one in the summer and one in winter.

This year’s winter show is Matilda Jr, the ultimate story of kids taking back control, which will be staged at the Kenton Theatre in Henley later this month.

Emma-Jane, who is a corporate trainer and motivational speaker, says: “We will have been going for 23 years in January and we haven’t missed a show in the whole of that time.

“Even though covid pushed us back, we still managed to catch up. When the pandemic hit, we went online within 24 hours.

“We decided to reduce all our fees to make sure we worked with our community and gave children the opportunity to continue building their confidence, self-belief and determination.

“It’s so important to nourish children’s development and creativity and to support them to function in life. Some of my team offered to work for nothing, which was really nice, but obviously we didn’t do that.”

Roald Dahl’s story Matilda was adapted into Matilda the Musical by Dennis Kelly with music by the comedian Tim Minchin in 2010 and later abridged into Matilda Jr by iTheatrics. In the story,

Matilda Wormwood is a bright little girl with neglectful parents and a horrible headmistress, Mrs Trunchbull.

Her kind and gentle teacher, Jennifer Honey, recognises Matilda’s intelligence but those who bully her discover that she has telekinetic powers.

When pushed too far by the child-hating Mrs Trunchbull, Matilda shows just how strong those powers can be.

The StageWorks production has two sets of cast members, with 12-year-olds Maisie Redston and Isobel Townend taking turns to play the lead.

Ella Fitzpatrick and Issy Hector will play Miss Honey, while Maisie’s sister Bethany and Billy Bowerman will be Mrs Trunchbull.

The production is directed by Lloyd White and choreographed by Nicky Jaggar with musical direction by Caroline Webb.

Emma-Jane says: “It is a fabulous show and lot of kids know the story. Theatre is all about make-believe and there’s great music and acting.

“There are children from as young as four up to our older ones who are 16 who have all worked so hard. Some of the four-year-olds are working harder than the older ones because they’ve never been on a stage before. I have to say these kids are talented — they hold the audience for the entire hour and a half, two hours or whatever.”

She is thrilled to see children develop their confidence.

Emma-Jane says: “I remember about four or five years ago, we had this boy of four who was so excited to do the show. When we got to the show he didn’t want to go on the stage but he was very happy standing in the wings. I said, ‘Why don’t you just go and stand on the side of the stage?’ He popped his head on and that was it but he was so excited.

“The next year, he walked on and did a bit of drama. The next year, he did some acting. Then, the next year, he ran on and delivered lines. Now he has got small roles.”

She adds: “Why wouldn’t you want to want to come and support these fabulous children who have worked so hard?

“I urge everybody just to get behind us, come along and see what the kids have been doing. Bring your families as it’s a really good night out.”

• StageWorks presents Matilda Jr at the Kenton Theatre from Monday to Saturday, November 21 to 26 at 7pm, with a Saturday matinée at 1pm. For more information and to buy tickets, call (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk