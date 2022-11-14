Porridge and 1984 combined

IN the “post-truth” era, playwright Emily Goode has toyed with the ideas of populism having taken hold and emotions holding as much sway as facts in her first full-length play.

Liar’s Teeth will be performed at Progress Theatre in Reading next week.

Goode, who was a finalist in the London Independent Story Prize last year for her short story Dead Bird Watching, has written a taut two-hander set in jail.

It is a dark comedy set in a world where, she says, “misinformation becomes so rife they’ve banned all untruths and stories, too — think Porridge meets 1984.

“The two main characters, Jack and Pies, are a couple of misfit storytellers, who are whiling away a night in prison, both caught out by ‘listeners’ who enforce the fiction ban.”

Jack will be played by Sam Bessant and Pies by Anita Sandhu and there is a voiceover by Laura Barns.

The play is directed by Rik Eke.

• Liar’s Teeth is at Progress Theatre, The Mount, Christchurch Road, Reading from Wednesday, to Saturday, November 16 to 19 at 7.45pm with a Saturday matinée at 2.30pm. For more information, call 0333 666 3366 or visit www.progresstheatre.co.uk