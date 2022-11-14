Monday, 14 November 2022

Porridge and 1984 combined

IN the “post-truth” era, playwright Emily Goode has toyed with the ideas of populism having taken hold and emotions holding as much sway as facts in her first full-length play.

Liar’s Teeth will be performed at Progress Theatre in Reading next week.

Goode, who was a finalist in the London Independent Story Prize last year for her short story Dead Bird Watching, has written a taut two-hander set in jail.

It is a dark comedy set in a world where, she says, “misinformation becomes so rife they’ve banned all untruths and stories, too — think Porridge meets 1984.

“The two main characters, Jack and Pies, are a couple of misfit storytellers, who are whiling away a night in prison, both caught out by ‘listeners’ who enforce the fiction ban.”

Jack will be played by Sam Bessant and Pies by Anita Sandhu and there is a voiceover by Laura Barns.

The play is directed by Rik Eke.

Liar’s Teeth is at Progress Theatre, The Mount, Christchurch Road, Reading from Wednesday, to Saturday, November 16 to 19 at 7.45pm with a Saturday matinée at 2.30pm. For more information, call 0333 666 3366 or visit www.progresstheatre.co.uk

