Porridge and 1984 combined

Monday, 14 November 2022
IN the “post-truth” era, playwright Emily Goode has toyed with the ideas of populism having taken hold and emotions holding as much sway as facts in her first full-length play.
Liar’s Teeth will be performed at Progress Theatre in Reading next week.
Goode, who was a finalist in the London Independent Story Prize last year for her short story Dead Bird Watching, has written a taut two-hander set in jail.
It is a dark comedy set in a world where, she says, “misinformation becomes so rife they’ve banned all untruths and stories, too — think Porridge meets 1984.
“The two main characters, Jack and Pies, are a couple of misfit storytellers, who are whiling away a night in prison, both caught out by ‘listeners’ who enforce the fiction ban.”
Jack will be played by Sam Bessant and Pies by Anita Sandhu and there is a voiceover by Laura Barns.
The play is directed by Rik Eke.
• Liar’s Teeth is at Progress Theatre, The Mount, Christchurch Road, Reading from Wednesday, to Saturday, November 16 to 19 at 7.45pm with a Saturday matinée at 2.30pm. For more information, call 0333 666 3366 or visit www.progresstheatre.co.uk
