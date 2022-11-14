New plays provide evening of theatrical delight

THERE was a good turnout for the first night of the Progress Theatre’s latest WriteFest.

This regular event provides an opportunity for new writers to have a play performed on stage. On this occasion, there was an enjoyable programme of six cracking new plays.

The first three pieces focused on exchanges between two characters in a range of closed situations. Well done to the design team for conjuring up a small boat, an aircraft cockpit and a Tube train.

What all three plays had in common was lively, naturalistic dialogue delivered very authentically by the cast.

David Pearson’s Albatross (directed by Chris Moran) showed two sisters, Billie (Assunta Palladino) and Cat (Natasha Hall), on a boat trip in honour of their father,

sharing memories, discussing life’s challenges and sometimes

squabbling.

David Salisbury’s Airborne (directed by Neil Jarvis) had stricken co-pilot Charlie (Katie Moreton) appealing to passenger Julie (Chris Moran), when a mystery illness attacks most of the passengers as well as the pilot and cabin crew.

The audience is drawn into the fear, uncertainty and ambiguity of an unexpected encounter with death and crisis.

The key question is what might be the cause of this sickness? The ethical challenge is what’s the best action to take in this perilous

situation?

In Robert Kibble’s Heart of Lightness (directed by Michaela Tremlett and Paul Haigh), Lorna (Isabel Vernon) and Harry (Nick Gallo) literally bump into each other on a darkened Tube train.

It’s a good-humoured, simmering love story as blind Lorna confidently outwits flaky Harry and claims a kiss from him.

Each play in the second half had a rather larger cast. Philip Mannion’s poignant How Gentle is the Rain? (directed by Caroline White) exposes the senseless brutality of war, especially from the perspective of women.

Natasha Hall, Assunta Palladino and Lydia Stubbins took turns to portray daughter Katya, suggesting that the horrors she suffers are shared by many women in war-torn circumstances.

Juliet England gave a stand-out performance as the desperate yet dignified Mother, witnessing the abuses inflicted on her daughter.

In contrast, Debra J Wilson’s Missing (directed by Lauren Boys) takes a light-hearted look at why a bride might wander off soon after her wedding.

On a hillside, a bemused shepherd (Guy Nicholls) supports Perry (Nancy Gittus) and Carly (Isabel Vernon), incongruously kitted out in their wedding finery, as they search for their missing friend, letting out some guilty secrets in the process.

Paul Gallantry’s An Angel with One Wing (directed by Tom Ripper) transports us to 16th century Caversham.

Paul Gittus is magisterial as Dr John London, charged with destroying the Shrine to Our Lady on the orders of Henry VIII and Thomas Cromwell.

Nick Gallo is amusing and slick as his sidekick Simon. We meet opposition to the destruction from William Notley (Chris Gunner-Lucas) and more chequered responses to events from Worshipper One (Freddie Meader) and Worshipper Two (Jonathan Pursglove).

This is a history play that prompts us to reflect on the nature and form of religious belief.

WriteFest succeeds because of the tremendous teamwork from those involved, so well done all. This was a theatrical delight.

Susan Creed